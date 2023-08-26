Conley has been ruled out of Friday's preseason game after suffering a shoulder injury, Matt Barrows of The Athletic reports.

Conley is fighting for a spot on the active roster after signing with San Francisco this offseason. The veteran wideout has also had stints in Kansas City, Jacksonville, Houston and Tennessee throughout his career. If the 30-year-old does make the 49ers' active roster, he'll most likely serve as a depth piece in their wide receiver room. The extent of his injury is currently unknown.