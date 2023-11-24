McCaffrey racked up 114 rushing yards and two touchdowns on 19 attempts while catching five of six targets for 25 yards in Thursday's 31-13 win over the Seahawks.

McCaffrey displayed no signs of fatigue despite receiving just three days off in between Thursday's two-score showing and a 26-touch performance where he went over 100 combined yards with a touchdown against the Buccaneers last Sunday. The MVP candidate put his signature combination of strength and elusiveness on display when he appeared to be engulfed by multiple Seattle defenders in the backfield before miraculously slipping through for his second touchdown of the evening. The pair of trips to the end zone gives the multifaceted superstar double-digit rushing touchdowns for just the second time in career, with the previous coming back in 2019 when he earned first-team All Pro honors after racking up 15 over 16 games. McCaffrey will finally get an opportunity to rest until the calendar turns for a rematch of last year's NFC Championship Game when the 49ers travel to the Link to take on the Eagles on Dec. 2.