49ers' Dante Pettis: Another preseason injury revealed
Head coach Kyle Shanahan revealed that Pettis has been dealing with a pectoral injury in addition to a previously-reported groin injury to begin the season, Matt Maiocco of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.
Pettis' groin injury was kept under wraps to begin the season, and this pectoral injury is only now being announced to the public despite it developing during the preseason. This could help explain the second-year wideout's lack of production through three weeks (five receptions on six targets for 27 yards and a touchdown). The good news is that Shanahan stated that Pettis has been regaining both lower- and upper-body strength, and that culminated in the receiver's best stat line against the Steelers in Week 3 (four receptions for 20 yards and a touchdown). The 49ers' upcoming bye week could help the 23-year-old inch even closer to mid-season form. While fantasy owners are unlikely to trust Pettis enough to start him following the rough start, it is worth noting that he has been seeing nearly as many offensive snaps over the past two games (68) as rookie Deebo Samuel (70). It appears that the two youngsters are in a starter's timeshare alongside Marquise Goodwin, who leads all San Francisco wide receivers with 90 offensive snaps over that same two-week period.
