The Bears placed Pettis on the NFI list Tuesday.
Pettis will start training camp on the NFI list with an undisclosed injury. The 2018 second-round pick played in all 17 games for the Bears last season catching 19 of 41 targets for 245 yards and three touchdowns, but could find himself competing for a roster spot once healthy due to the additions of DJ Moore and Tyler Scott.
