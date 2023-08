Pettis (undisclosed) has been activated from the active/non-football injury list Wednesday.

Pettis was able to pass a physical and get cleared to compete after being sidelined since the start of training camp. The 27-year-old should be in the mix to earn a depth role in the team's receiving corps; however, with the addition of DJ Moore and Tyler Scott during the offseason, Pettis may find it more difficult to make the Bears' roster this season.