The Bears signed Pettis (undisclosed) to a one-year deal Friday, Larry Mayer of the team's official site reports.

Pettis was dealing with an undisclosed injury back in September of 2023, but it now seems as if he's moved past the issue. The 2018 second-round pick has spent time with the 49ers, Giants and Bears throughout his five-year NFL career, and he's agreed to terms to return to Chicago. Pettis' most recent in-game action came back in 2022 with the Bears, appearing in 17 games and catching 19 of his 41 targets for 245 yards and three touchdowns. The 28-year-old wideout also returned 18 punts for 163 yards in 2022, and he'll likely be competing to make Chicago's 53-man roster as a return-man this offseason.