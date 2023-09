The Bears released Pettis (undisclosed) from injured reserve with a settlement Wednesday, Aaron Wilson KPRC 2 Houston reports.

Pettis was slated to miss the entire 2023 season but is now eligible to sign and play elsewhere. The 2018 second-round pick will look for another opportunity after catching 19 of 41 targets for 245 yards and three touchdowns in 17 games for Chicago.