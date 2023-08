The Bears placed Pettis (undisclosed) on injured reserve Friday, Courtney Cronin of ESPN.com reports.

The Bears have not provided any clarity on the nature of Pettis' injury. The 27-year-old pass catcher is now in line to spend the remainder of the 2023 season on the sideline. He recorded 19 receptions on 41 targets for 245 yards and three touchdowns for Chicago in 2022.