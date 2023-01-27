Samuel (ankle) doesn't have a designation for Sunday's NFC Championship Game at Philadelphia, Matt Maiocco of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.
The 49ers capped Samuel's reps both Wednesday and Thursday due to an ankle issue, but it won't stop him from being available to the offense this weekend. The team's top running back Christian McCaffrey (calf) also was cleared ahead of Sunday's contest, while fellow running back Elijah Mitchell (groin) is questionable after getting in some minimal work Friday. If Mitchell is limited or out Sunday, Samuel could mix into the backfield a bit more than usual, but he still should be good for his recent workload, which has resulted in 10 catches and seven carries in San Francisco's two playoff victories to date.
More News
-
49ers' Deebo Samuel: Another limited practice•
-
49ers' Deebo Samuel: Officially limited Wednesday•
-
49ers' Deebo Samuel: Nursing ankle injury•
-
49ers' Deebo Samuel: Produces 56 yards on eight touches•
-
49ers' Deebo Samuel: Goes off for 165 yards•
-
49ers' Deebo Samuel: Eased back in with three touches•