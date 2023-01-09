Samuel (ankle/knee) caught two of three targets for 20 yards and rushed once for four yards in Sunday's 38-13 win over the Cardinals.

Samuel returned from a three-game absence due to injury, and he was expectedly eased back into action with just three combined touches in a comfortable win. The dual-threat superstar finishes the regular season with 864 combined yards from scrimmage and five total touchdowns across 13 games. Samuel should be in line for his usual workload for the upcoming playoff schedule after shaking off the rust in Week 18.