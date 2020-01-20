49ers' George Kittle: Just one catch
Kittle (ankle) caught his lone target for 19 yards in Sunday's 37-20 victory over Green Bay.
Kittle was held out of practice until Thursday due to his lingering ankle injury, but it didn't appear to limit the star tight end in the run game, as he did his usual man-handling of defensive assignments to help Raheem Mostert rush for 220 yards and four scores. San Francisco threw the ball just eight times while playing with a big lead all game, resulting in the disappointing stat line from the 26-year-old. Kittle played through broken ribs for nearly the entire 2018 season, and he has been playing with a bone chip in his ankle since Week 12 of the regular season, so those deploying him in DFS formats should not be concerned with the man-beast's health. Game script is what Kittle owners need to worry about, but that may be less of a concern with the high-octane Chiefs set to oppose the 49ers in Super Bowl 54 in two weeks.
More News
-
49ers' George Kittle: Officially gets in full practice•
-
49ers' George Kittle: Will return to full practice•
-
49ers' George Kittle: Logs DNP on Wednesday•
-
49ers' George Kittle: Limited production in playoff win•
-
49ers' George Kittle: Totals 93 yards in win•
-
49ers' George Kittle: Solid effort in Week 16 win•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Injury Report: Conference Championship
As you get ready for the Conference Championship round playoff challenges, make sure you're...
-
Stealing Signals: AFC West review
Ben Gretch reviews the 2019 season for each team from the AFC West.
-
DFS plays for championship round
DFS lineup choices are more challenging for championship round weekend with fewer options and...
-
McCarthy's impact on Cowboys offense
Dave Richard looks at Mike McCarthy's addition to the Cowboys, even if he's not the one doing...
-
NFL Playoff Challenge picks and lineups
Predictive data engineer Mike McClure has revealed his lineups for the NFL Playoff Challenge.
-
Players who could change teams for 2020
Here's a gander at who might be changing teams — and/or getting paid — this offseason.