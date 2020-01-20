49ers' George Kittle: Just one catch

Kittle (ankle) caught his lone target for 19 yards in Sunday's 37-20 victory over Green Bay.

Kittle was held out of practice until Thursday due to his lingering ankle injury, but it didn't appear to limit the star tight end in the run game, as he did his usual man-handling of defensive assignments to help Raheem Mostert rush for 220 yards and four scores. San Francisco threw the ball just eight times while playing with a big lead all game, resulting in the disappointing stat line from the 26-year-old. Kittle played through broken ribs for nearly the entire 2018 season, and he has been playing with a bone chip in his ankle since Week 12 of the regular season, so those deploying him in DFS formats should not be concerned with the man-beast's health. Game script is what Kittle owners need to worry about, but that may be less of a concern with the high-octane Chiefs set to oppose the 49ers in Super Bowl 54 in two weeks.