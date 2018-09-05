Kittle (shoulder) wasn't listed on the 49ers' Week 1 injury report Wednesday.

Kittle appeared to log every practice rep Monday, but Wednesday's session was accompanied by the first injury report of the season, confirming what was already perceived about the tight end. With his separated right shoulder in the rear-view mirror, he can focus on holding down the fort at TE for the 49ers in Week 1 and beyond.

