Kittle (chest) wore a blue non-contact jersey during his limited practice Thursday, Cam Inman of The San Jose Mercury News reports.

A chest contusion is to blame for the cap on Kittle's practice reps this week, but the concern isn't expected to impact his availability for Monday's contest against the Giants. Assuming he ditches the designation prior to the game, he'll seek to build upon his 41-692-3 line from the first nine outings of the campaign.

