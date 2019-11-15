Play

49ers' George Kittle: Works out on rehab field

Kittle (knee) wasn't participating in Friday's practice and was instead spotted working out on a side field in sweats, Matt Maiocco of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.

The 49ers will provide official word on Kittle's status for Week 11 against the Cardinals after Friday's practice, but the tight end is probably looking at a "doubtful" designation, at best. Assuming Kittle ultimately misses a second straight contest, Ross Dwelley and Garrett Celek (back) would lead the 49ers' tight-end ranks.

