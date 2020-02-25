General manager John Lynch said McKinnon (knee) is now healthy and could stay with the 49ers if the two sides reach agreement on a reworked contract, Matt Maiocco of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.

Scheduled for a $6.5 million base salary in the third season of a four-year, $30 million contract, McKinnon presumably needs to accept a huge pay cut to have any shot at sticking around in San Francisco. He missed all of 2018 and 2019 with right knee injuries, and he wasn't exactly a world beater in his four seasons with Minnesota from 2014 to 2017. Fellow running backs Raheem Mostert and Tevin Coleman are under contract with the 49ers for the upcoming season, while Matt Breida can become a restricted free agent. Regardless of what happens this offseason, McKinnon is looking at a difficult path back to fantasy relevance.