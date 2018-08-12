49ers' Jerick McKinnon: Potentially injures knee
McKinnon was removed from Sunday's practice due to a possible knee injury, Eric Branch of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.
McKinnon watched the remaining drills and wasn't being looked at by the 49ers' medical team, but the issue will be one to watch with one running back (Matt Breida) already out of commission for awhile due to a shoulder separation.
