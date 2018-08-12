49ers' Jerick McKinnon: Potentially injures knee

McKinnon was removed from Sunday's practice due to a possible knee injury, Eric Branch of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

McKinnon watched the remaining drills and wasn't being looked at by the 49ers' medical team, but the issue will be one to watch with one running back (Matt Breida) already out of commission for awhile due to a shoulder separation.

More News
Our Latest Stories
  • NFL: Pittsburgh Steelers Training Camp

    WR position preview

    Catch up with everything from our wide receiver preview in one convenient place. It's everything...

  • ten.jpg

    RB breakdown for all 32

    Which backfields have multiple running backs you should take on the same team? Which ones have...

  • NFL: Washington Redskins-Minicamp

    Rookie RB rankings

    Rookie running backs can't be ignored. Dave Richard has spent the last five months getting...