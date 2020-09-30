McKinnon (ribs) practiced in full Wednesday, Keiana Martin of the 49ers' official site reports.
McKinnon emerged from the 49ers' Week 3 victory versus the Giants with a rib contusion, but not before turning 17 touches into 77 yards from scrimmage and one TD. With an uncapped practice under his belt, McKinnon is ready to split RB reps with Jeff Wilson (15 touches, 69 total yards, two TDs in Week 3) this Sunday against the Eagles. Considering Raheem Mostert (knee) likely will sit out this weekend, JaMycal Hasty may be the only other contender for touches out of the San Francisco's backfield.