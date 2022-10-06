The 49ers designated Ward (hamstring) to return from the injured reserve list Wednesday.
Ward will now have a 21-day window to practice before returning to the team's active roster; otherwise, he will be forced to go on season-ending IR. The 31-year-old was placed on IR after suffering a significant hamstring injury in mid-August. Ward recorded 77 tackles, six passes defended and two interceptions while playing nearly every defensive snap over 16 games last season, and he should reprise a prominent role at free safety this season.