Ward (hand) was a limited participant in the 49ers' practice Wednesday, David Lombardi of The Athletic reports.
Ward missed the first four games of the season while on IR, and he broke his left hand while making his season debut against the Panthers in Week 5. While the 31-year-old underwent surgery last Tuesday and is expected to be evaluated again this Saturday, it appears he could be nearing a return as soon as Sunday's game against the Chiefs. It will be worth monitoring Ward's status as he progresses through practice Thursday and Friday as he approaches this subsequent injury evaluation.