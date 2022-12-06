Coach Kyle Shanahan said Monday that Garoppolo continues to undergo testing on his broken left foot, but there's a growing belief that the quarterback avoided a Lisfranc injury, David Lombardi of The Athletic reports.

Garoppolo made an early departure from Sunday's game against the Dolphins and needed a cart to get to the locker room. Afterward, he was diagnosed with a fractured foot that's expected to require season-ending surgery, per Nick Wagoner of ESPN.com. Having said that, until the extent of the injury is known, Garoppolo's status is in some limbo. In the meantime, the 49ers will entrust the offense to rookie seventh-round pick Brock Purdy, who complete 25 of 37 passes for 210 yards, two touchdowns and one interception in Sunday's 33-17 win. As for the rest of the signal-callers on San Francisco's roster, Trey Lance (ankle) remains on injured reserve, while Jacob Eason is on the practice squad, so moves likely will be made in the coming days to bolster the position.