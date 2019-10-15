Staley could return for Week 9's contest against the Cardinals, according to head coach Kyle Shanahan, Eric Branch of The San Francisco Chronicle reports.

The veteran lineman has missed the past three contests due to a fractured fibula but remains on track to return by the end of the month. Until then, look for Justin Skule to continue as the starting left tackle.

