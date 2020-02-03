Play

Staley said he injured his thumb during Sunday's 31-20 Super Bowl loss to the Chiefs and required four stitches, Eric Branch of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

Staley was forced to leave Sunday's game early in the second half, but he managed to retake the field during the fourth quarter. The 35-year-old tackle's injury shouldn't impact his availability for OTAs or training camp.

