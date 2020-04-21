General manager John Lynch is optimistic Staley (thumb) will play another season for the 49ers, Eric Branch of The San Francisco Chronicle reports.

Staley continues to play at a high level, but he missed a career-high nine games in 2019, dealing with injuries to his pectoral, lower leg, finger and thumb. He'll turn 36 in August, but the 49ers are cautiously optimistic he'll stick around for at least one more season. Staley's contract runs through 2021.