Coach Kyle Shanahan said after Sunday's loss to Seattle that he's optimistic about Reed's (knee) chances of returning Thursday against the Packers, Matt Maiocco of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.

The importance of Reed's status will be magnified if George Kittle (foot) is unable to suit up after exiting in the loss to the Seahawks. Kittle will go for an MRI on Monday, while Reed -- who scored two touchdowns while filling in for an injured Kittle back in Week 2 -- will need to come off IR before suiting up Thursday.