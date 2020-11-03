Coach Kyle Shanahan said Reed (knee) will be "limited" at Tuesday's practice, Nick Wagoner of ESPN.com reports.
Reed still resides on injured reserve, so the 49ers won't be listing him on Tuesday's injury report. However, it bears wondering if he'll have to put in a "full" session before he team will consider activating him from IR. Once Reed is cleared to return, though, there will be a major void to fill in the passing game with George Kittle (foot) likely out for the rest of the season. Until then, Ross Dwelley will be primary TE in San Francisco.