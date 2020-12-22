site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
49ers' Kyle Juszczyk: Musters up 29 yards
Juszcyk rushed twice for four yards and caught one of two targets for 25 yards in Sunday's 41-33 loss to the Cowboys.
Juszcyk now has 61 yards and two touchdowns on the ground and a 16-188-2 line through the air. In turn, he's been named to a fifth straight Pro Bowl.
