Juszczyk had two carries for one yard and two receptions for six yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 29-22 loss to Atlanta.

Juszczyk recovered a fumble on punt coverage and nearly broke the plane of the end zone, so coach Kyle Shanahan rewarded his fullback by drawing up two plays to eventually get him the score. The versatile blocker has five catches over his last two contests, but also had zero touches over his previous two, highlighting the lack of fantasy value heading into Week 16.