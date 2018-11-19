Goodwin isn't practicing Monday, Cam Inman of The San Jose Mercury News reports.

Goodwin was twice evaluated for concussion symptoms during last Monday's 27-23 loss to the Giants, receiving clearance to rejoin the game on both occasions. Coming out of a Week 11 bye, it's unclear if his absence from practice is related to the hard hits he took in the Niners' last game. With Pierre Garcon (knee) already banged up, quarterback Nick Mullens won't have much help if Goodwin isn't able to play Sunday in Tampa Bay.

More News
Our Latest Stories