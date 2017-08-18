49ers' Marquise Goodwin: Stars during training camp
Goodwin was the 49ers' most consistent playmaker during training camp, ESPN's Nick Wagoner reports.
Goodwin not only impressed with his deep speed, but also his ability to get open underneath and make adjustments on catches. The offseason addition's skills were apparent during this week's joint practices with the Broncos, whose cornerbacks are arguably the league's best. As it stands, Goodwin is pegged as the Niners' No. 2 wideout, which seems conducive to him topping last year's career-best totals of 29 receptions for 431 yards and three scores.
