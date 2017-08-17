Barkley will be the third-string quarterback in Saturday's preseason matchup with the Broncos, Cam Inman of The Mercury News reports.

Barkley had been the No. 2 option behind starting quarterback Brian Hoyer, but C.J. Beathard has ousted him for the primary backup role, at least for one game. The shift doesn't set anything in stone, but it's not a great sign for Barkley's chances at the backup position on the final roster.