49ers' Matt Barkley: Sliding to No. 3 QB
Barkley will be the third-string quarterback in Saturday's preseason matchup with the Broncos, Cam Inman of The Mercury News reports.
Barkley had been the No. 2 option behind starting quarterback Brian Hoyer, but C.J. Beathard has ousted him for the primary backup role, at least for one game. The shift doesn't set anything in stone, but it's not a great sign for Barkley's chances at the backup position on the final roster.
More News
-
49ers' Matt Barkley: Solid in 49ers debut•
-
49ers' Matt Barkley: Competing for backup role•
-
49ers' Matt Barkley: Signs with 49ers•
-
Bears' Matt Barkley: Two more interceptions in Week 17 loss•
-
Bears' Matt Barkley: Throws five interceptions in Week 16 loss•
-
Bears' Matt Barkley: Fires two touchdown passes in Sunday loss•
CBS Sports Store
NFL Cold Weather Gear
-
How to draft Elliott and win
A six-game suspension shouldn't stop you from drafting Ezekiel Elliott in 2017. You just have...
-
Will Winston regress like Bortles?
Jameis Winston is a favorite breakout pick for many, but Heath Cummings says there are warning...
-
Podcast: Wide receivers preview
Is wide receiver a deep position this year or is it one you need to prioritize early in your...
-
Regression WRs: Back to Pack
Heath Cummings looks at eight wide receivers who look like they have touchdown regression coming...
-
Beckham No. 1 overall in mock
Our CBS Sports staff recently took part in a 12-team 0.5 PPR mock draft, and it started with...
-
Tight End Tiers 3.0
A Draft Day plan revolving around tight ends?! It might seem a little crazy, but if you pinpoint...