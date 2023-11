Barkley will back up starter Tommy DeVito this Sunday at Dallas, ESPN.com's Jordan Raanan reports.

It won't be surprising if Barkley eventually makes starts, but the Giants will give DeVito the first shot after losing Daniel Jones (ACL) to a season-ending injury. Tyrod Taylor (ribs) is on injured reserve and will miss at least three more games, leaving DeVito and the recently signed Barkley as the healthy QBs on the roster.