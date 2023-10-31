The Giants signed Barkley to their practice squad Tuesday, Mike Garafolo of NFL Network reports.

Barkley was let go from the Bills' practice squad on Sept. 1 after sustaining an elbow injury during the preseason. With Tyrod Taylor (ribs) knocked out of Sunday's 13-10 overtime loss to the Jets and Daniel Jones (neck) cleared for contact, the Giants signed Tommy DeVito to their active roster Tuesday and added Barkley to their practice squad as insurance in case Jones or Taylor are unable to suit up.