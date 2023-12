The Giants waived Barkley on Monday, Dan Salomone of the Giants' official site reports.

With Tyrod Taylor (ribs) expected to return from the injured reserve list soon, per Ryan Dunleavy of the New York Post, the Giants decided to part ways with Barkley. He's now set to become a free agent unless he's claimed by another team during the current waiver period, but he's also a candidate to be re-signed to the Giants' practice squad if he's not picked up.