The Giants are signing Barkley to the active roster from the practice squad Wednesday, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Barkley takes up the roster spot opened up by Daniel Jones (knee) being placed on IR. It's no surprise to see Barkley join New York's 53-man roster, as following Jones' season-ending injury, and with Tyrod Taylor (ribs) also on short-term IR, Tommy DeVito was previously the only healthy QB on the roster. It seems likely that DeVito will start versus the Cowboys on Sunday, but it wouldn't be shocking if the Giants' situation under center fluctuates down the stretch.