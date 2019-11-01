49ers' Matt Breida: Leads backfield in win
Breida (ankle) rushed 15 times for 78 yards and secured both targets for 14 yards in the 49ers' 28-25 win over the Cardinals on Thursday.
Breida helmed the backfield after overcoming his ankle injury during the short week, out-touching backfield mate Tevin Coleman on the ground by three carries. Breida corroborated the fitness of his ankle with a game-high 31-yard run, and his rushing total was his highest since Week 4 against the Browns. The timeshare between Breida and Coleman will likely continue to be difficult to predict week to week, so both players will remain fantasy considerations against the Seahawks in a Week 10 divisional matchup as week from Monday.
