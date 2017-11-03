Breida (knee) was a full participant in Friday's practice and doesn't carry an injury designation for Sunday's game against the Cardinals, Mike Jurecki of Arizona Sports 98.7 FM reports.

Breida opened the week with a pair of limited practices, but his involvement in all drills Friday clears the way for him to serve in his usual backup role behind starter Carlos Hyde. Though Breida has logged no fewer than three carries in any game this season, his 3.9 yards per tote don't exactly make a compelling case for him to earn a larger workload.