49ers' Matt Breida: LIfted from injury report
Breida (knee) was a full participant in Friday's practice and doesn't carry an injury designation for Sunday's game against the Cardinals, Mike Jurecki of Arizona Sports 98.7 FM reports.
Breida opened the week with a pair of limited practices, but his involvement in all drills Friday clears the way for him to serve in his usual backup role behind starter Carlos Hyde. Though Breida has logged no fewer than three carries in any game this season, his 3.9 yards per tote don't exactly make a compelling case for him to earn a larger workload.
More News
-
49ers' Matt Breida: Limited by knee injury•
-
49ers' Matt Breida: Scores first career touchdown•
-
49ers' Matt Breida: Worth holding despite poor outing•
-
49ers' Matt Breida: Totals 36 yards in loss•
-
49ers' Matt Breida: Production will determine playing time•
-
49ers' Matt Breida: Leads team in rushing•
-
Week 9 Lineup Cheat Sheet
Have a tough decision to make with your lineup for Week 9? Use Dave Richard's Lineup Cheat...
-
Jamey Eisenberg's Week 9 sleepers
Even though Marshawn Lynch and Sammy Watkins have struggled this season, Jamey Eisenberg sees...
-
Week 9 Start and Sit: Leader of Pack
A week packed with news and trades leads into a Week 9 with six more byes. But fear not, Jamey...
-
Fantasy football rankings: Bench Alshon
Advanced computer model that's closest-to-the-hole overall tells you who to sit and who to...
-
Elliott to play Week 9; Doubts beyond
Ezekiel Elliott will be allowed to play this Sunday, but this decision raises even more concerns...
-
What you missed: Benjamin needed
The thin Bills' receiving corps took another hit in a loss to the Jets. What else happened...