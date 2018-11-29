49ers' Matt Breida: Limited Wednesday
Breida (ankle) was limited at Wednesday's practice, Cam Inman of The San Jose Mercury News reports.
Breida was affected by an ankle injury for most of October, but November has been a different story. Prior to the 49ers' previous games in Weeks 10 and 12, his practice reps weren't impacted, making this his first less-than-full listing since Oct. 31. He's sandwiched back-to-back 100-yard performances on the ground about the 49ers' Week 11 bye, totaling 272 yards from scrimmage and two touchdowns in those two outings. Assuming he continues to play through any residual discomfort in his ankle, he'll set his sights on Sunday's matchup with the Seahawks, who have given up 143.9 scrimmage yards per game and 12 touchdowns to running backs in 11 contests this season.
