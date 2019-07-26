49ers' Niles Paul: Signs with 49ers
Paul agreed to a contract with the 49ers on Friday, Mike Garafolo of NFL Network reports.
Paul spent his first six seasons as a depth tight end for the Redskins before suiting up for six games with Jacksonville last season. A knee injury ultimately sent him to the IR, but he never found a new home after he and the team came to terms on an injury settlement in mid-October. He will need to make an impression if he hopes to earn a spot on San Francisco final 53-man roster, as he is competing against a plethora of other candidates.
