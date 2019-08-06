Paul announced Tuesday that he has chosen to retire from the NFL, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Paul was recently released by the 49ers on Friday, and said even though he feels he can compete for a roster spot this season, he doesn't think his body can handle it. The 29-year-old was known for his days with the Redskins, where he racked up 68 catches for 856 yards and two touchdowns in six seasons.