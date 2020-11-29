Mostert (ankle) is listed as active Sunday against the Rams.
Mostert has been sidelined since Oct. 18, when he sustained a high-ankle sprain that forced a stint on IR. With a week of practice under his belt, he's back in the lineup, but it remains to be seen if he'll be the primary ballcarrier right off the bat. Despite playing in just four games this season, he leads the 49ers in rushing with 303 yards and has 150 yards through the air, making him a good candidate to resume his previous role with Tevin Coleman (knee) out. Jerick McKinnon and Jeff Wilson (ankle) also are on hand for touches out of San Francisco's backfield.