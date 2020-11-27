Mostert (ankle) will be activated from injured reserve before Sunday's game against the Rams, with coach Kyle Shanahan considering the running back questionable to play, Nick Wagoner of ESPN.com reports.

Jeff Wilson (IR - ankle) will get the same treatment, while Tevin Coleman (knee) has been ruled out. Mostert should be the lead back if he ends up playing, but the 49ers also have Jerick McKinnon on hand, and it sounds like Wilson has a shot as well. It could come down to a game-time decision for Mostert and/or Wilson.