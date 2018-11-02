49ers' Raheem Mostert: Officially moves to IR
The 49ers officially placed Mostert (forearm) on injured reserve Friday.
Coach Kyle Shanahan revealed earlier Friday that Mostert would be shut down for the season after undergoing surgery to address the fractured forearm, which he sustained in Thursday's 34-3 win over the Raiders. Mostert finishes the campaign with 34 carries for 261 yards and a touchdown, with his 7.7 yard-per-carry average leading all NFL ballcarriers with at least that many totes. He'll be a free agent this offseason and shouldn't have trouble finding work with the 49ers or another team in light of his exceptional performance in a backup role.
