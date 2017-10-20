49ers' Reuben Foster: Listed as questionable, set to play
Foster (ankle) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against Dallas, Matt Maiocco of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.
Foster never quite made it back to a full practice, logging limited sessions throughout the week. He nonetheless seems likely to play for the first time since Week 1, as head coach Kyle Shanahan was optimistic after Friday's practice, saying that only a late setback would prevent Foster from suiting up. Cautious IDP owners would be wise to check back around 2:35 p.m. ET on Sunday when inactive lists for the game are released. Foster could step right in as an every-down linebacker if he's able to play.
