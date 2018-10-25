49ers' Reuben Foster: Not expected to require surgery
Foster (shoulder) received an MRI on his right shoulder and does not expect the injury to require surgery, Eric Branch of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.
Foster will reportedly not require surgery in the immediate future or following offseason. The second-year linebacker has resumed practicing in full after suffering a shoulder injury during Sunday's loss to the Rams, so it does not seem that Foster's shoulder issue will have a long-term impact. Foster appears on track to suit up against the Cardinals in Week 8.
