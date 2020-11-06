James secured nine of 13 targets for 184 yards and a touchdown in the 49ers' 34-17 loss to the Packers on Thursday night.

On a night when the 49ers were down Deebo Samuel (hamstring/COVID-19), Brandon Aiyuk (reserve/COVID-19), Kendrick Bourne (reserve/COVID-19) and George Kittle (foot), James exploded for an explosive fantasy night that was highlighted by a 41-yard touchdown grab in the fourth quarter. James only had 15 catches and 295 yards over his first tow seasons coming into Thursday's contest, so he nearly matched those numbers with his busy night. James clearly paid off handsomely for those who may have picked him up as a streaming option or rolled the dice on him in DFS formats Thursday, but with the 49ers not back on the field until Sunday, November 15, James may be down to at least third on the depth chart if Aiyuk and Bourne are healthy enough to return by that point.