James played 11 of 66 snaps on offense and hauled in one of his two targets for a four-yard reception in Sunday's 20-17 loss to the Bills. He also returned three punts for 49 yards.

James made his third consecutive appearance since being activated from injured reserve Nov. 18 after missing seven games with an MCL injury. The 11 snaps were James' most in any of those three contests, but the Chiefs have made a concerted effort to get the ball in his hands when he's on the field. Over 24 total snaps on offense since he made his return to the lineup, James has been targeted four times.