James (knee) is inactive for Monday night's game against the Eagles.
Though James -- who last suited up in Week 2 -- was activated from injured reserve Saturday, he was listed as questionable for Monday's contest. James' next chance to suit up will arrive this coming Sunday against the Raiders, and if he's available for Week 12 action, he'd provide the Chiefs with added wideout depth as well as another option in the return game.
