James brought in one of two targets for a 39-yard touchdown in the 49ers' 31-17 win over the Buccaneers on Sunday.

The 2018 seventh-round pick enjoyed active status with both Trent Taylor (foot) and Jalen Hurd (back) sidelined, and he took advantage of his opportunity with a 39-yard touchdown grab to cap off the 49ers' first possession of the second half. James saw action in 13 games last season and has a special-teams role as well, so he should continue filling a role of varying degree each week for the foreseeable future.