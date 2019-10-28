James did not receive a target in Sunday's 51-13 win over Carolina.

James was limited to return duties for the third time over San Francisco's last four contests. The 49ers acquired veteran wideout Emmanuel Sanders via a trade this week, which pushes the 24-year-old even further down the receiver depth chart. James is not a standard fantasy option heading into a Thursday Night Football matchup against Arizona.

