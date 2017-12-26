49ers' Robbie Gould: Misses extra point in win
Gould made a 27-yard field goal but missed one of his six extra-point tries in Sunday's 44-33 win over the Jaguars.
Gould's missed extra point was just the fourth time he's misfired on 65 total attempts this season. The reliable veteran has tallied 56 points over the past four games, moving him into fourth league-wide in scoring.
More News
-
Week 17 Rankings
Check out what our experts expect for Week 17 of the NFL season.
-
Podcast: Best Waiver Wire options
Playing in Week 17? Check out the best Waiver Wire options from the Fantasy Football Today...
-
Who has something to play for in Week 17
If you're still playing into Week 17, you need to know which NFL teams still have something...
-
Week 17 Early Waiver Targets
Playing Fantasy Football in Week 17 isn't for the faint of heart. Luckily, Dave Richard has...
-
Week 16 Rankings Analysis
Heath Cummings provides his thoughts for the rankings at each position for Week 16.
-
Week 16 Injury Report Update
There are plenty of injuries to look out for in Championship week. Here's the latest on who...