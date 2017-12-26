Gould made a 27-yard field goal but missed one of his six extra-point tries in Sunday's 44-33 win over the Jaguars.

Gould's missed extra point was just the fourth time he's misfired on 65 total attempts this season. The reliable veteran has tallied 56 points over the past four games, moving him into fourth league-wide in scoring.

